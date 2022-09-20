New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday summoned both Twitter India and Delhi Police with regard to questionable content, including child pornography, circulating and being sold on the microblogging platform.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said both had been given time till September 26 to respond to the summons. She stated that the commission had ventured into the task of tracing such videos, further claiming the clips were being sold for rates such as Rs 20.

"I have summoned Twitter India's policy head to come and explain to DCW how videos of child pornography and rape, which clearly depict criminal acts, are still there on the platform. I want to know why they did not report it to the police, and whether they abide by Indian law as they are a US company.

I have also summoned DCP, Cyber Cell to know how many people were involved in this racket and how many have been arrested so far. Bets are being placed on videos of minor girls, and they are being sold for Rs 20 to 30. This is horrific" Maliwal said.

The DCW chief observed that the commission has taken this step after the recent Chandigarh University debacle, where objectionable videos of several women students were filmed and circulated by a hostel resident. The incident subsequently led to a high-level probe being ordered by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.