New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to Transport Department seeking change in word 'SEX' in number plate of a scooty in Delhi. The Womens' panel has sought action taken report after four days.

Earlier, the issue came to light, when the girl suffering humiliation due to abusive word was widely reported. Later, the girl approached DCW to resolve her issue.

The DCW has asked the Transport Department to put forward the total number of vehicles in this series. Along with this, the details of all such complaints received by the department have also been sought by the commission.

"I have asked for the total number of such vehicles. It is very unfortunate that people can be so abusive that the girl is facing so much trauma. I gave four days time to the Transport Department to resolve the matter so that the girl does not suffer anymore," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

It is learnt that girl student was facing a lot of difficulties in commuting and was finding it difficult to venture out of her house due to offensive words on her bike's number plate.

