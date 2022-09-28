New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday issued a notice to the Director General of Jail after a female doctor was allegedly molested by an undertrial prisoner at the North-East Delhi's Mandoli Jail. According to sources, the victim was a resident doctor and had treated the accused earlier.

According to Delhi Commission for Women, the doctor told the panel that when she went to the washroom on September 26, she found that the accused was already hiding there. The prisoner attempted to rape her but she managed to escape and alert the security staff.

Swati Maliwal said, "A notice has been issued to the Director General of Jails seeking details of the FIR and inquiry report in the matter. It was a very unfortunate ordeal that a lady doctor working in jail had to undergo. She had to physically fight the man to somehow break free and escape. Efforts must be made to ensure that such acts are never repeated in the future."