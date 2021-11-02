New Delhi: Taking cognizance of a threat given to Virat Kohli's daughter, the Delhi Women's Commission has on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi police and asked to arrest the culprit immediately.

Commission's chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "India lost to Pakistan and Virat Kohli supported Mohammed Shami, because of that some people are threatening his nine-month-old daughter using the social media platform. Such people should be arrested with immediate effect and strict action should be taken against them. The commission has issued a notice to the Delhi Police, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused."

In its letter to the DCP of Delhi Police Cyber Crime, the commission has asked for a copy of the FIR registered in connection with the matter. Along with this, the commission has demanded to submit an action taken report by November 8 and also to arrest the accused immediately.

Recently, Virat Kohli had slammed the trolls of Indian bowler Mohammed Shami after Team India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup held on October 24. Virat said, “to me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do, I have never thought of discriminating someone over their religion. That’s a very sacred and personal thing to every human being and that should be left there. People take out their frustration as they have no understanding of how much effort we put on the field.”

After this, his daughter has been targeted on the social media platform.

