DCW chief Swati Maliwal molestation video

New Delhi :A day after the National Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal alleged that she was dragged by a drunk car driver infront of AIIMS in the wee hours of Thursday, a video reportedly shot by her team, shows footage of Maliwal trying to reason with the driver just minutes before the incident. Incidentally, the driver identified as Harish Chandra was arrested by the police on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The video that went viral on media platforms, shows that the NCW chief was waiting at a bus stop on the Ring Road opposite AIIMS when the car approached her. The driver rolled down the window and asked her to sit in the car but she refused.

Though the voice of the driver was not clear but Maliwal was seen asking the driver – “kahan chodenge Mere ko bahar jana hai – mere relatives aa rahe hain (Where do you want me to drop. I want to go out. My relatives are coming).

The man stared at her for some time and left the spot but again approached her after a while. He again asked her to sit in his car but she again refused. Sensing something wrong, Maliwal went to the other side of the car to reprimand the driver. After a brief conversation when tried to catch hold of him, the driver rolled and hit the accelerator. Though it was not clear that Maliwal was dragged, her yelling could be heard in the footage.

Maliwal on Thursday had alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window. Maliwal had claimed that she was trying to inspect the safety and the security of the women in Delhi when the incident happened to her.

In her statement, the Delhi women's panel also said Maliwal visited several places near Kanjhawala, Munirka, Mundka and Hauz Khas following the Kanjhawla case, where she observed dark spots and deployment of police personnel. She also stopped at several bus stops at night and observed the safety situation, it added.

The incident snowballed into a political controversy after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote in his tweet in Hindi - "What happened to the law and order situation in Delhi? The morale of the goons has increased so much that even the women's commission chairperson is not safe. "Only this work has been given to LG Sahib by the Constitution. LG Sahib is requested to leave politics for a few days and focus on law and order. We will fully cooperate with him".