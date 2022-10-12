New Delhi: Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, in a Tweet, on Wednesday revealed that she has been receiving sexual assault threats on social media.

"I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss. Obviously they want to stop our work. I am giving complaint to Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind them!," she stated in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday the DCW chief took to her Twitter account and said that the numerous complaints against Sajid Khan show his 'disgusting mentality. "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," she tweeted.

Earlier, actress Mandana Karimi, who had levelled charges against Sajid during the #MeToo movement, said in an interview that she was not interested in working in Bollywood any longer because Sajid had been given a place on the show. Apart from her, singer Sona Mohapatra also questioned the makers of the show about Sajid's entry. Urfi Javed slammed Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting Sajid's controversial entry into the show.