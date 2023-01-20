New Delhi : A Delhi court Thursday sent Harish Chandra, the man accused of molesting and dragging the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, to a 14-day judicial custody. The 47-year-old was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday, and his car was also impounded.

The Delhi Police said that DCW chief Swati Maliwal has claimed that she was "molested" and "dragged by a car" for several meters when she was standing with her team outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital during the wee hours on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary stated that according to Maliwal she was with her team outside the AIIMS here at around 2.45 am when the arrested accused identified as Harish Chandra, a resident of Sangam Vihar area, appeared to be in an inebriated condition approached her.

The DCW chief in her complaint to police alleged that the man who was driving a white car stopped near where she was standing and "made indecent gestures" at her. He then beckoned her to sit inside his vehicle, claimed Maliwal. When she reprimanded him, the man allegedly went away but returned a short while and again repeated his actions, police said.

She was standing with her team at Gate number 2 of the AIIMS which comes under the Kotla Police Station area. "When she refused again and went near the driver's side window to reprimand him the man rolled up the car's glass window and her hand got stuck and she got dragged for about 10-15 metres," the DCP Chowdhary said.

The police official said that a PCR call was received at around 3.12 am and a police team including ACP Hauz Khas reached the spot at around 3.20 am the accused was apprehended. "The police took a written complaint from Maliwal and sent her and the accused for medical examination," the DCP added.