New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday alleged that a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and issued a notice to the police in connection with the matter.

The DCW said it received a complaint from a woman who said that her son was sexually assaulted. She informed that on September 18 her child was sexually assaulted by four men who even inserted a rod in his private parts, said the panel. The woman claimed that the accused had also beaten up her son with bricks and rods.

The child, who informed his parents about the horrific incident on September 22, is in hospital. The panel has sought a copy of the FIR registered into the matter along with the details of the arrested accused and a detailed action taken report by September 28. PTI