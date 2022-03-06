Belagavi(Karnataka): A gang of thieves managed to pull off a robbery worth Rs 4 crore 41 lakh cash along with Rs 1.5 crore worth of jewellery from the Muragoda branch of the DCC (District Central Cooperative) in the Muragoda area of Belagavi district late on Saturday. The thieves reportedly broke the lock of the bank and escaped soon after the loot was executed.

Muragoda police authorities are probing the incident and have also deployed a dog squad for the probe. The CCTV cameras in the area are being thoroughly sieved for any possible hints about the robbers.

Belagavi DCC Bank is a rather popular and trusted bank as compared to Karnataka's other co-operative banks. The bank has around 100 branches in the Belagavi district. The bank, which is particularly considered reliable among the farmers, has also been lending deposits and gold.

Also read: Appraiser in Coimbatore forges jewellery worth Rs 71 lakhs