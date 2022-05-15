Shopian (J&K): Deputy Commissioner Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 25-year-old youth who was shot dead during an encounter at Turkawangam Shopian on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner said in a statement that orders have been issued for a magisterial inquiry into the incident and the matter would be investigated in due course.

According to a police spokesperson, earlier on Sunday militants fired upon a joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn and SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. "During the exchange of fire between terrorist and our joint team, one civilian Shoib Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Mohammad of Turkwangam, Shopian got injured. He was referred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. Terrorists after a brief chance encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards. Search is still going on. The case has been registered and investigation taken up," a police spokesperson said.

The locals, however, alleged that the deceased went into a nearby ditch during the "encounter" when the security forces opened fire on him.

