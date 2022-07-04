Bhiwadi (Alwar): Six masked miscreants looted Rs 70 lakh cash from a branch of Axis bank at Rico Chowk in Alwar, Rajasthan in broad daylight on Monday. Bhiwadi SP Shantanu Kumar Singh said, "at 10 am, 6 unidentified armed miscreants carried came into the bank and threatened the employees of Axis Bank located at Rico Chowk by firing in the air. After the firing, there was panic among the bank employees and they robbed about Rs 70 lakhs. We are tracking down the robbers."

Robbery of 70 lakh rupees in broad daylight in Axis Bank in Alwar

Also read: Watch: Jewellery shop owner shot dead by robbers in Bihar's Vaishali

On receiving information about the incident, Additional SP Vipin Kumar Sharma and DSP reached the spot and carried out the investigation by monitoring the CCTV footage. The police have tracked three bikes while further probing is underway.

Additional SP Vipin Kumar Sharma said, "CCTV footage of the spot is being scanned and we are looking for the accused. The interrogation of bank employees is also underway. We will nab the accused very soon."