Tiruvananthapuram: Keeping up with her promise that she would cut her hair publicly if the Kerala government agreed to her demands, Daya Bai -- a social activist and human rights advocate -- today cut her hair openly at the protest venue. The 80-year-old Daya Bai had started her fast in front of the secretariat for the better rehabilitation of Endosulfan victims 17 days ago.

The government had sent the ministers to hold discussions with Daya Bai and had in letter agreed to all her demands, but one. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press meeting after returning from a foreign tour, has categorically said all the demands of the social activist have been addressed to and said but one of her demands that the AIMS at Kasaragod could not be accommodated. The Kerala government has already marked land for AIMS in the Kozhikode district, he added.

Daya Bai's protest, which had no political agenda, attracted good support from the local public. The government could not look away from this genuine protest and came forward to address the teething issues raised by the activist.