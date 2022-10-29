Kota: A day-old infant was among four killed in a collision between an SUV and a van on NH52 in Bundi district, police said on Saturday. Hansraj Meena, his wife Rekha (24) and his mother Nandubai (62) were returning home to Chandadhand village with the couple's infant baby in a van on Friday night when it suffered a head-on collision with an SUV at Devkheda turn in Hindoli police station limits, the police said.

Rekha, Nandubai, the infant and van driver Pintu Meena (30) of Umrach village died on the spot. Hansraj Meena suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kota, Hindoli police station head constable Phoolchand said. The SUV driver and another occupant left the vehicle at the spot and fled. The bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members after post-mortem. (PTI)

