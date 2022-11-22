Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday received information that the underworld don Dawood's henchmen are plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An audio message claiming so was received by the traffic police this morning. The police authorities have thereafter put their staff on alert while they confirm the authenticity of the threat.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police has received such kind of a threat. The threats have become more frequent over the past few months. A similar threat was received by the officials at the National Investigation Agency's Mumbai branch in April this year. On investigating this threat, the officials recovered around 20 kg of RDX.

A few months ago, the Traffic Department of the Mumbai Police had received a message allegedly from Pakistan about a terrorist attack. A hotel in the western suburbs was then threatened to be blown up, though the claims were found to be non-substantial and were therefore declared to be a false alarm.