Jaipur: The Lalsot police produced Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Jitendra Gothwal in court on Thursday in the Dr. Archana Sharma suicide case. Earlier, the police have arrested 2 people including Gothwal. Former Parliamentary Secretary Jitendra Gothwal slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, "I have sent railway tickets to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to take cognizance on the matter. CM targeted me for looting the applause from Priyanka Gandhi and got me arrested."

BJP leader said, "even before I reached the venue of the protest, a case of section 302 had been registered against the operators of Anand Hospital in the police station. I have been made an accused forcibly under the charges of abetting the suicide of Archana Sharma."

He said, "In fact, I heartfully condoled the death of Dr. Archana Sharma and insisted on severe action against those guilty." Jitendra Gothwal said, "I have always been fighting for justice of all sections in the society and will continue to do so. I did not instigate anyone. If the police have any evidence, then I will leave politics forever."

Earlier, BJP leaders protested questioning the administration and the police after the suicide of Dr. Archana Sharma in Lalsot came to the fore. The former minister and BJP state minister Jitendra Gothwal had raised demands including financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh by staging a sit-in with the victim's family in Lalsot.

Meanwhile, policemen in plainclothes reached Gothwal's residence in Jaipur Nirman Nagar at around 1:45 pm on Wednesday to take him into custody. Following this, a large number of BJP leaders gathered and started opposing the police. Former cabinet minister and BJP state president Dr. Arun Chaturvedi reached raised questions on the working style of the police. However, the police took Gothwal to Dausa for questioning.

Earlier, on Monday, a mother died after cesarean delivery at a private hospital in Lalsot. The relatives of the deceased and the local leaders together created a ruckus and demonstration outside the hospital administration. Consequently, a case of murder was registered against the couple operating at the hospital. Dr. Archana Sharma, the hospital operator who was allegedly tortured by the investigation of the police personnel and the uproar by the leaders, committed suicide on Tuesday.

However, the husband of the deceased, Dr. Suneet Upadhyay has made serious allegations against BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena. He said that MP Kirori Lal Meena protected some of the people who created a ruckus outside the hospital. Meanwhile, the medical services in all private hospitals in the Dausa district were stalled.

