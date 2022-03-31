Jaipur (Rajasthan): The death by suicide of Dausa gynecologist Dr. Archana Sharma has taken a 'political turn'. Now, the BJP leaders in Rajasthan have started questioning the style of functioning of the police.

Former Rajasthan minister and BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal who sat on a dharna with the victim's family at Lalsot demanding compensation for the next of the deceased's kin seemed to be proving 'costly'. Now, the policemen in civvies went to Gothwal's house situated at Nirman Nagar locality at around 1.45 am at the night and picked him up for questioning.

Several BJP leaders assembled at Gothwal's residence and protested the police action. Former Rajasthan Cabinet minister and state president of BJP, Arun Chaturvedi also went to Gothwal's residence. He also questioned the police functioning in Rajasthan. After more than an hour of protest by the BJP leaders, police were successful in taking Gothwal to Dausa for interrogation.

Earlier, a woman gynecologist in the Dausa area died by suicide on Tuesday after being accused of killing a pregnant woman during treatment at her hospital. According to the police, Dr. Archana Sharma and her husband run a private hospital in Lalsot, where a pregnant woman died after cesarean delivery performed by Dr. Archana. On the demands of the deceased's enraged family, an FIR was registered against Archana at the Lalsot Police Station under IPC section 302, after which she hanged herself to death, the police said. The officials had also reportedly found a note with the body mentioning harassment by the authorities as to the reason for taking the extreme step.