Haridwar: The ashes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been brought to Haridwar to be immersed in the Ganges. The ashes will be immersed in the Ganges at the VIP Ghat in Haridwar by the couple's daughters Kritika and Tarini and other family members.

Several important personalities including Uttarakhand cabinet ministers Swami Yatishwaranand, Dhan Singh Rawat, and former Chief Minister of the State are present at the venue. Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt have also reached VIP Ghat.

The ashes were collected by Kritika and Tarini on Saturday morning from the Brar Square crematorium in, Delhi Cantonment.

The last rites of the CDS and his wife were performed by their daughters on Friday.

Thirteen persons, including Rawat and his wife died in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. The CDS and his wife Madhulika were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium on Friday.

