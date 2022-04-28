Banda: The two daughters of District General Secretary of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha Shweta Singh Gaur (35) have sought 'justice' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and accused their father and other members of the house of killing their mother.

On Thursday, ETV Bharat spoke to the daughters of the deceased who said, "We want Modiji and Yogiji to do justice to our mother's death. Yesterday morning, my father told me that he will kill my mother," said the daughter. They alleged that their father, grandmother, and grandfather are responsible for the death of their mother. "My father used to threaten my mother that he would divorce her and marry another woman," added the daughter.

Daughters of District General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha Shweta Singh Gaur

Earlier on Wednesday, the district panchayat member and daughter-in-law of former DIG, Shweta Singh Gaur died by suicide. She was found dead at her residence in Indira Nagar, under suspicious circumstances. Consequently, Deepak Singh Gaur, the husband of the deceased is absconding since Wednesday.

Consequently, SP Abhinandan said that they reached the spot on information along with the dog squad and other teams. "We broke the lock of the door to find her dead in her room. The investigation has revealed that there was a marital dispute between the couple. However, there was no blood and suicide note recovered from the spot so far."

Meanwhile, the police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case against the husband, brother-in-law, and father-in-law of the deceased under sections 302, 498-A of IPC for dowry harassment.

