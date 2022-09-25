Betul (MP): Amid the Daughter's Day celebration and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, residents of about 120 villages in 14 states have started putting up nameplates on their houses under their daughters' names. The villagers do not identify a house by the head of the family now but a house is identified by the daughter of the house.

Social worker Anil Yadav, the leader of Laado Abhiyan and a resident of Betul, said that he started the Abhiyan on his daughter's birthday in 2015 and he replaced his house's nameplate with his daughter's name on it. Since then, people started to take inspiration and started to promote the Abhiyan and also spread awareness on women's employment in the country.

Yadav, while talking to ETV Bharat said, "Through Laado foundation, we have reached 14 states and we have been adding up more members. Recently, we have put up nameplates under the daughter's name in 60 houses on Sunday to celebrate Daughter's Day. We aim to reach out to every city and village of every state of India."

Yadav, through Laado Abhiyan, strives to curb female feticide by spreading awareness and positivity in society. "He even paid for our house's nameplate and his initiative spread positivity in our house and our neighborhood," said a resident of Betul. Netizens have also applauded the initiative and have said that everyone should be aware of female empowerment. "A curb on gender discrimination will help the county to develop," they said.