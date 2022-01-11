Bidhuna (Uttar Pradesh): Riya Shakya, the daughter of former BJP MLA Vinay Shakya who resigned from the party this morning, has claimed that her father has been abducted by her uncle. Hours after the news of Vinay Shakya leaving the BJP along with 4 other MLAs surfaced this morning, his daughter released a video in which she says that her father is mentally and physically unstable at the moment while she is unaware of his whereabouts and well being.

Daughter of UP MLA Vinay Shakya claims father abducted hours after he left BJP

"My father had suffered from a brain stroke on May 1, 2018, after which he was admitted to the PGI hospital in Lucknow. After the treatment and surgery, my father's ability to speak, understand and make sense out of things has deteriorated," she said in the video.

She also thanks Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath saying, "I am grateful to CM Yogi Adityanath, who appointed a special doctor panel for the treatment of my father and also personally visited him 4-5 times while he was in the hospital."

She further added that she has been working for the BJP on a regional level in the Bidhuna Constituency in Uttar Pradesh. "With the assembly elections approaching, we are actively engaged in the political campaigns in the region. Meanwhile, my uncle Devendra Shakya and my grandmother have abducted my father and taken him to Lucknow. We have no clue where my father is right now, and whether or not he is in a stable mental and physical condition," said Riya.

She further requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take notice of the matter and help her find her father. The revelation comes amid interesting political developments in the poll-bound state.

Separately, daughter of Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Swami Prasad Maurya who also quit the BJP UP cabinet this morning claimed that her father has not joined any party and will reveal his strategy in a couple of days.

