Bhopal (MP): The daughter of a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh was found dead at her in-laws’ home in Bhopal’s Ayodhya Nagar locality on August 25 with postmortem report revealing on Saturday that the woman died of suffocation after some food particles were stuck in her windpipe when she was snoring during her sleep.

Police said that the deceased Poonam Maurya, 32, whose father Rajendra Maurya is the MLA from Pratapgarh, UP died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday morning. After this, the in-laws informed the family members. The post-mortem was done on Friday when the father and the family reached Bhopal.

It has been found in the postmortem report that some food particles got stuck in the windpipe of the woman while she was asleep due to which she suffocated to death. Nilesh Awasthi, station in charge of Ayodhya Nagar police station said Poonam was married to Sanjay Maurya in Surabhi Complex Ayodhya Nagar in 2017. Sanjay is a software engineer by profession and has his own business as well.

Sanjay's father Mahendra Kumar Maurya is a retired DGM of BSNL. When Sanjay woke up on Thursday morning, his wife Poonam was lying unconscious on the bed. He immediately took his wife to a private hospital. Doctors of the private hospital referred him to Hamidia Hospital. On reaching there, the doctors declared her dead.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, the post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors. Poonam's father Rajendra and other relatives reached Bhopal on Friday morning. Police station in-charge said that the post-mortem was video-graphed and carried out by a special panel of doctors. Postmortem revealed that some food particles were stuck in Poonam's respiratory tract due to snoring. Because of this, she died. Poonam used to snore while sleeping. Doctors say that in such a case there is silent death and it is not known.