Bengaluru: In Bengaluru's Silicon City, helpless parents have reached out to the public, police and the media after their minor daughter went missing on October 31.

Recently, a viral video of the parents trying to help find their minor daughter who went missing surfaced on Twitter.

It's been almost two months the cops are still searching for clues.

On October 31, 17-year-old Anushka left her home in Bengaluru with two pairs of clothes and 2,500 rupees in cash. Two months later, her parents are living the nightmare of still not knowing where their only daughter is.

"She used to avoid us. Everybody knows she loves us. Sure, she will return to us", says her mother.

According to reports, Anushka was a normal teenager but her parents first noticed a change in her behaviour in September. She became an introvert.

"I took her to a counsellor. The behavioural changes we saw was she stopped talking to us, she was keeping to herself, restricted herself from household activities", her father Abhishek said.

"She was very influenced by reading online about shamanism, an ancient healing tradition that is believed to connect with a world of spirits. It also seemed someone influenced her. She's a minor. She may not be in a position to take a judgemental decision on her own. But she told me that she wanted to follow shamanism", he further added.

Anushka had passed class 12 and was reportedly influenced by spiritual life coaches and educators like Sahara Rose and Kamya Buch.

"She had reportedly spoken to her parents about wanting to practise shamanism," said Vinayak Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru North

"We have analysed her movement through CCTV cameras. Apart from her online activities. We are exploring her interest in the recent past. During this intervening period, she has not contacted anybody. We are looking at a huge database of CCTV footages", Patil further said.