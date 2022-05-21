Mumbai: In an important observation, the Bombay High Court on Friday pronounced that the daughters-in-law of senior citizens have the right to free themselves of the subsistence allowance. The observation came after a woman from Mumbai had approached the High Court challenging a decision pronounced by a family court earlier wherein she and her husband were directed to pay allowance for her mother-in-law.

The widowed mother (77) had approached the Tribunal demanding to evict her son and his wife after the death of her 79-year-old husband. In the previous hearing in 2019, the family court had ordered the son and the daughter-in-law to vacate the ancestral bungalow and pay a combined amount of Rs 25,000 per month to the widowed mother. Opposing the 2019 order, the daughter-in-law had appealed to the High Court, citing inability to pay subsistence allowance due to lack of income.

The Bombay High Court had concluded the arguments from both parties on April 27, wherein it upheld the verdict, setting aside the order of the Senior Citizens' Tribunal. In its ruling, the court highlighted that Section 2 (a) of the Senior Citizens Act mentions sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but does not mention daughters-in-law. Therefore, the daughter-in-law cannot be instructed to pay the mother-in-law's subsistence allowance. The bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Madhav Jamdar thereby quashed the order of the family court challenged by the petitioner.

Also read: IIT Bombay prof sets on the solar bus journey to create awareness on renewable energy