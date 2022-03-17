New Delhi: While pronouncing judgment in a divorce case, Supreme Court has held that the daughter has the right to chose if she wants to have a relationship with her father or not. However, she cannot demand money for her education in case she is not willing to maintain a relationship with her father.

The bench comprising of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh was hearing a divorce case in which all kinds of settlement attempts had failed and the court granted the couple divorce. The couple got married in 1998 and started living separately in 2002. Refusing to live with her husband, the wife had alleged that he assaulted, tortured, and harassed her before throwing her out of the house. The couple's child, a daughter, was born in 2001 and has been living with her mother since birth.

While the court directed the husband to pay alimony of Rs 8,000 per month as interim maintenance and Rs 10,00,000 as full and final settlement. The top court however refused to direct the man to pay any amount as the girl did not want to maintain any relationship with her father. "So far as the daughter's expenses for education and marriage are concerned, it appears from her approach that she does not want to maintain any relationship with the appellant (father) and is about 20 years of age. She is entitled to choose her own path but then cannot demand from the appellant the amount towards the education," said the court.

Hence, the bench said that the daughter is not entitled to any amount. But "while determining the amount to be paid as permanent alimony to the respondent, we are still taking care to see that if the responded so desires to support the daughter, funds are available," held the court.