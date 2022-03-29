New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) needs adequate scientific data for recommending the mixing of Covid-19 vaccines and the same was not available for now, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"Adequate scientific data is required for the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) to make a recommendation on mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, at present this information is not available," Minister of State (MoS) Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. She also said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has granted permission to Christian Medical College, Vellore to conduct Phase IV study with Covishield and Covaxin to compare the immunogenicity of mixed vaccine regimen and to Bharat Biotech for Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of BBV152 (COVAXIN) with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine).

The Minister was responding to a question about whether the Government was considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines based on heterologous strategies conducted earlier for other diseases, to induce combined antibody and cell-mediated immune response resulting in stronger, broader and long-lasting immunity and whether any research has been conducted in this regard.

