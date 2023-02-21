Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Well-known Islamic educational organization, Darul Uloom Deoband, has hogged the headlines once again for expelling four students for shaving their beards. The incident has created an uproar among the students. Moreover, a decree asking its pupils to keep beard or else they will be expelled from the madrassa had been announced.

A notification to this effect also also been issued by the Darul Uloom authorities, which made it mandatory for students to grow beard. Now, keeping in line with the new rule, four students were expelled for its violation. The action taken for shaving beard has caused resentment among other pupils. The madrassa management had earlier given instructions that those found guilty, action will ensue. Erring students will face direct expulsion, the notice stated. Show cause notice will not be served on them if found guilty, it added.

Scores of Muslim students wanting to pursue Islamic education enrol themselves at Darul Uloom Deoband, the reputed educational institution catering to religious teaching, situated at Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. People from India and overseas joined the institution to gain knowledge in Islamic way of life.

Read: Muslim women allowed to enter mosques, offer Namaz: AIMPLB quotes Islamic texts

A notice was tagged on the board of the institution and it was undersigned by Maulana Hussain Ahmed Haridwari, in-charge of the education department. The students enrolled in madrassa were asked to maintain the discipline of the institution. Direct expulsion will follow for senior students visiting the madrassa without beards. Any new student coming for admission with shaved beards will not be admitted to the institution, stated the notice.