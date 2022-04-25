Srinagar: Kashmir is reeling under severe power crisis even during Ramadan as compared to previous years when the government would ensure better supply in the holy month.

Officials say the electricity crisis will last for the coming months as well since coal and rainfall deficit have led to low power generation from thermal and hydroelectric projects. Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Javid Yusuf told ETV Bharat that a multitude of factors in the country have led to the power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, and even in other states.

He said that there is a coal shortage and less rainfall across the country which has led to power crises. The reason for the shortage of coal, according to the government, is the high global prices of coal due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and low imports. “There is a 70 per cent deficit in rainfall. The Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project supplies around 450 MW and we get the supply from other projects which sums up to 900 MW but the demand is two-fold higher,” he said.

The Chief Engineer said that with more rainfall, the water in Chenab might rise and the department can provide more power supply. He said the demand during Sehri and Iftar time is 1500 MW but the department is only able to produce 1100 MW. The prolonged power cuts, mostly during Sehri and Iftar, have infuriated people and sparked protests. Public and political parties have lashed out at the LG administration for failing to resolve the power crisis in the Union territory.

