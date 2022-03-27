Pratapgarh (Rajasthan): The residents of Pratapgarh town in Rajasthan are facing the ordeal of dark streets after sunset as the power to the streetlights in several areas have been disconnected by the Ajmer Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd due to non--payment of bills by the Pratapgarh Municipal Council. So power supply to street lights in five out of 33 areas has been discontinued.

Even as officials of the municipal council remained tightlipped on the matter, Narayan Singh Rathod, an Assistant Engineer with the electricity board, said that Pratapgarh Municipal Council had a total bill of Rs 1.78 crore, out of which Rs 32 lakh were paid by the consumers of the town and adjustment of Rs 21 lakh was done from the electricity corporation." After this, the city council had to deposit a bill of Rs 1.25 crore. But the outstanding amount was not paid due to which the common people have to face the ordeal," he added.

According to the electricity board, several notices were sent to the city council to pay the outstanding bills. The city council had to pay the outstanding bill before March 31, but due to non-payment, the corporation had to cut off the power supply to the street lights.