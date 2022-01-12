Lucknow: In yet another big blow to the UP BJP cabinet, Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan also issued his resignation letter to Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday. His resignation letter quoted that he will be quitting his post as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh, citing the same reasons as Labour Minister SP Maurya who resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Being the second minister to have left the cabinet, Chauhan joined BJP in February 2015 and has represented the Madhuban assembly constituency.

