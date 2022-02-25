Hyderabad: The auto-wallas in Hyderabad are seemingly taking up a dangerous business under the garb of harmless adventures at night, on the fairly busy roads of Santosh Nagar. A video that captures the potentially fatal stunts that local auto-wallas in the city are trying to pull off without any regard for the possible repercussions has surfaced.

Dangerous auto race on Hyderabad Roads at Midnight

The video shows how an auto-walla is riding his vehicle on the rear right wheel, putting the entire balance of the running vehicle solely on it. What seems to be an adventurous and rather thrilling thing to look at, can escalate anytime into a bad move costing innocent people their lives. If at all the auto-walla loses the balance by any chance, the effects of an inevitably devastating accident can only be imagined.

Furthermore, the video does not stop at just one auto-walla performing the dangerous stunt - two more join him eventually, as the passers-by stare in horror trying to keep their balance and calm. This dangerous ordeal continues from Owaisi Junction to an area near Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, before the racers finally calm down.

It would be rather interesting to see whether the Hyderabad traffic authorities will take an action on these auto-wallas who are fearlessly risking their own lives as well as of others.