Jodhpur (Rajasthan): He is a doctor with a difference as he cures patients with a dash of his dance. The videos of Dr Raj Dhariwal, who is fondly called a dancing doctor, went viral on social media. The method of his treatment has always been in discussion among the people of the city as Dr Raj Dhariwal, a pediatrician, advises patients to dance daily, along with consuming medicines.

He also does not hesitate to teach dance steps to children in the clinic. Even at weddings in the house, he adds colour to his dance form. He also dominates social media. Recently a video of his dance has surfaced on social media. Even at the age of 71, Dr Dhariwal is fit as he is included the dance in his daily routine. He says that he regularly dances for a while as a result he is physically and mentally fit.

He says that there is no better treatment than dancing to keep the body healthy. Dance opens up muscles and the more you dance, the fitter and happier you will be. Children also like to go to the dancing doctor when they fall sick. Even today, Dr Raj Dhariwal sees patients for 10 hours a day. Along with treatment, he advises sick children to dance daily. This will strengthen their body and make them remain active. Not only this, he does not hesitate to teach dance steps to children as well. He says that the more you dance, the more sweat will come out, which will keep the body healthy"