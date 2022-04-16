Ranchi: Damodar Ropeway Infra Limited, which runs the Deoghar's Trikut ropeway in Jharkhand, has extended Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of the three people killed in the ropeway mishap on April 10. Three people died in the ropeway accident on the Trikoot mountain in Deoghar. While an elderly woman identified as Sumanti Devi, a resident of Sarath, died on the same day of the accident, Rakesh Mandal, a resident of Dumka, died on April 11 and Shobha Devi, a resident of Deoghar, died on April 12.

The company's general manager Mahesh Mohita said that Rs 25 lakh will be given to the kin of victims' families by the company. On April 12, after the completion of the rescue operation, in the evening, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims. Mohita also said that if any member of the victim's family expresses his/her desire to work in the ropeway company, then employment will also be provided to him/her. However, Amit, son of Shobha Devi, who lost his mother in the accident, said that he has not received any information about this.

The GM of the company told ETV Bharat over the phone that a one-and-a-half-year-old child named Anand was injured in the accident. He is undergoing treatment in Medica. The company has not yet taken any decision regarding the expenses incurred in the treatment of the child, but the GM assured that “something will definitely be done by the company for the child as well”. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced a high-level inquiry into the incident. However, the investigation team has not yet been formed. It has been made clear from the administration that the ropeway service will not be started till the investigation is completed.

