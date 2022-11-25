New Delhi: The Dalits are willing to return to the Congress fold, but the grand old party needs to do much more to bring back its traditional support base, a senior AICC functionary said on Friday. “There is a realisation among the Dalit community that their hope with the regional parties is over and they should return to the Congress fold. However, the party needs to do much more to bring them back,” AICC national coordinator for the SC, ST and OBC groups K Raju told ETV Bharat.

The Dalits were the traditional supporters of the Congress, but drifted to the various regional parties over the past three decades. Over the past few months, as the BSP weakened across states, the grand old party has been trying to regain its Dalit support base. The recent election of veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit leader, as party president, further encouraged the Congress managers to push the plan. “Kharge’s election as party president has added to our democratic credentials. A national plan to reconnect with the Dalits is on the cards, but will be unfolded by the new chief later,” said Raju.

On Saturday, Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address an event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dalit icon and architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar at his birthplace Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. As the Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through MP, the Congress managers planned the big event on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is AICC in charge of BSP stronghold Uttar Pradesh and is walking in the yatra, would also attend Ambedkar’s birth anniversary event to express the party’s concern for the community. “Rahul has been highlighting in the past months that there is a need to save the Constitution and its various institutions. We have to keep the institutions free of any influence. This is needed to ensure social cohesion and keep the country united,” said Raju. “The presence of top party leaders at the event will convey a political message,” he said.

Accordingly, Kharge will administer a pledge to the Congress workers to safeguard the Constitution. Both Rahul and Kharge are also expected to slam the Centre over the alleged subversion of the Constitution, said party insiders. Over the past months, the party also launched “Save the Constitution” mini-yatras of 75 km each in the states through which the main Bharat Jodo Yatra passed.

“The plan is to keep the yatra momentum alive even after Rahul has left the state. Later, we will take the message to the villages,” said Raju. According to Rajesh Lilothia, chairman of the AICC SC department, the party is in the process of recasting its state units and launching various programmes for the community. The effort to rope in key community leaders is also on the agenda, he said.