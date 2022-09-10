Bulandshahr: The Uttar Pradesh's Jamalpur villagers under the Khurja Dehat area of Bulandshahr district Saturday appealed to the SSP for justice after a woman denied the entry of Dalits into a temple in the district on September 2.

According to Yashoda, a resident of Jamalpur, on September 2 at 7 pm there was a huge crowd in the Chamad temple when Rekha, a resident of the village, entered the temple and intentionally dropped the Aarti plate from Yashoda, kicked the lamps and started beating everyone with the trident kept in the temple. This caused panic among the people and many children were injured in the scuffle.

"The accused used casteist words and drove people out of the temple and said "this temple is only for Thakurs and only Thakurs will worship here and no person of any other caste will worship here"," Yashoda alleged.

The villagers along with the village head tried to persuade her but she did not agree. On being informed, the police reached the spot and pacified the matter. Rekha had filed a complaint against the villagers who tried to convince her. The villagers have demanded appropriate legal action against Rekha and appealed to SSP for justice.