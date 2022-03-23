Behror: In a shocking incident emerging out of Gokulpur village in Behror in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a Dalit youth recently faced humiliation from unruly crowds after his comments on social media related to The Kashmir Files. The mob, as per information, made the youth rub his nose on the temple platform after they identified the 'negative comment' the youth had made while talking about the film. The police have assured an investigation in this case.

Rajesh Meghwal, who is employed as a senior sales manager in a private bank, said he had merely expressed his opinion while speaking about the film. "I had posted about 'The Kashmir Files', where the injustice and torture meted out to Kashmiri Pandits has been displayed. I asked whether Pandits were the only ones facing discrimination, as the Dalit community too faces discrimination, but it seemingly remains invisible to the Modi government. I had also asked why films such as 'Jai Bhim' and 'Shudra: The Rising' were not made tax-free like 'The Kashmir Files'.

Jitendra Meghwal was killed in Rajasthan a few days back for his mustache. Was that not injustice? Whenever I put up the posts, the opposing people come and try to incite me by writing 'Jai Shree Ram', 'Jai Shri Krishna' etc", he stated. Rajesh further confirmed that triggered by their comments, he himself this time made some questionable remarks about Hindu Gods.

"I immediately apologized for my comments and even said that I did not wish to hurt anyone's religious feelings. But they spread it to several WhatsApp groups and made it look like a deep-rooted conspiracy. People have the right to follow or not follow a particular religion", Meghwal further said.

The following episode saw the accused summoning Meghwal to the village temple, and made him forcefully rub his nose on the temple floor. Meghwal, thereafter, filed a case in this regard, wherein the police have assured speedy action against the culprits. Talking about the incident, Officer-In-Charge Shuni Lal Meena said they initiated action right away.

"Rajesh Kumar Meghwal has registered an FIR about receiving threats after posting certain content through his mobile. He said that he was called to the temple, was forced to apologize, and faced with casteist remarks. An investigation is being carried out under Circle Officer Anand Kumar," Meena said. He further informed that six to seven names were mentioned in the FIR, however, there were others, too, involved in the incident.