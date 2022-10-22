Baran (Rajasthan): Fed up with atrocities committed by another caste, at least 250 Dalit families at Bhulon village of Chhabra in the Baran district of Rajasthan embraced Buddhism. On Friday, they took out a protest march and immersed idols of Gods and Goddesses in the River Baithali. While staging the demonstration, the protesters raised slogans against the administration.

Balmukand Bairwa, president of Baran District Bairwa Mahasabha Yuva Morcha, said, "On October 5, Rajendra and Ramhet Airwal belonging to our community were offering aarti to Goddess Durga at Bhulon village. Associates of sarpanch Rahul Sharma and Lalchand Lodha, who were present at the spot, assaulted the Dalit youths. After the incident, we lodged complaints with the district administration as well as the police, but in vain."

Balmukand Bairwa further that villagers took out a protest march on Friday and immersed the idols of Gods and Goddesses in the River Baithali. Thereafter, the agitators took a pledge propagated by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Besides, the Dalit families have been still receiving threats and they are being warned to vacate the village, said Bairwa.

On the other hand, DSP Pooja Nagar said, "The names of the sarpanch's aides have not been mentioned in the complaint lodged by the complainant at the police station concerned. The matter is under investigation. Someone has been trying to give political colour to the incident."