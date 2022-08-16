Jaipur/New Delhi: The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan came under more pressure Tuesday over the death of a Dalit boy with the apex child rights body seeking strict action and 12 Congress councillors in a municipal body sending their resignation letters to the chief minister. Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a letter to the district magistrate said the matter is serious and sought copies of the FIR, action taken by the administration against the accused and a transcript of the action taken by police within seven days.

The child rights body sought strict action by the Rajasthan government against those responsible for beating to death the Dalit boy for touching a drinking water pot. Meanwhile, 12 Congress councillors in the Rajasthan's Baran Municipal Council sent their resignation letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressing anguish over atrocities against the Dalits.

They backed party's Baran-Atru MLA Pana Chand Meghwal, who on Monday had sent his resignation letter to Gehlot, saying he doesn't have the right to remain a legislator if he can't protect his community. Baran's Ward No.29 councillor Yogendra Mehta said they sent their resignation letters in support of the MLA and against the government's failure to protect the Dalits.

The other councillors who sent their resignation letters are Rohitashva Saxena, Rajaram Meena, Rekha Meena, Leeladhar Nagar, Hariraj Erwal, Piyush Soni, Urvashi Meghwal, Yashwant Yadav, Anwar Ali, Jyoti Jatav and Mayank Mathodia, he said. They will submit copies of their resignation letters to the Kota divisional commissioner on Wednesday, Mehta added. In Kota's Itawa civic body, nominated councillor Suresh Mahawar also sent his resignation letter to the CM.

Meanwhile, political leaders made a beeline for the boy's home in Jalore's Surana village. Congress leader and former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot reached the boy's home and said a strong message needs to be given to win the Dalit community's trust. Before heading to Jalore, Pilot said, "Such incidents need to be strongly condemned.

We need to put a check on such incidents. Only laws, speeches and actions are not enough. We will have to give them a strong message that we are with them in order to instil trust in them." The Congress leader condemned the politicisation of the issue, calling it inappropriate whether it is done by the BJP or his own party. State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra visited the boy's home with Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh, PWD Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal.

He announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family from the party fund and promise a speedy trial. "Our party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have directed the leaders and MLAs to visit the family and do whatever can be done to assist them," he said. Dotasra said the education department has already served a notice on the private school where the incident occurred, asking why should not the affiliation of the school be terminated.

The Congress leader said the boy's family members had resentment against the local police and they have been assured that action against the guilty will be taken. One police constable was suspended on Tuesday, he said. MLA Pana Chand Meghwal and Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission, Justice G K Vyas, also visited the village and consoled the family.

On the other hand, BJP's Jalore MLA said it is doubtful that the boy was beaten by the teacher for being from the Meghwal caste and touching the water pot. "I have talked to villagers and others, and as per them, there is doubt that the incident occurred because the boy was Meghwal and he touched the water pot," Garg said in a video statement.

"There is no doubt that the boy was beaten up by the teacher and he died. The accused teacher has been arrested. Inquiries are being conducted. Whether he was beaten up for being a Meghwal and touching the water pot, let it be clear in the investigation. Only after the findings, statements should be given," he said. In Jaipur, four members of the Bhim Army climbed atop an overhead water tank, demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the boy's family. The BSP also held protest rallies at district headquarters and handed over representations addressed to the president to district administration officials. (PTI)