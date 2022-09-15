Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A Dalit youth was allegedly thrashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district by some upper caste man for drinking water from a pot kept outside a shop. The youth was injured and admitted to the hospital. The incident took place in Digga village in the Mohangarh area of the district on Tuesday evening.

Four people have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection, police said. Mehrangarh Police station Officer Bhavani Singh said that Chaturaram Meghwal, a resident of Digga, filed a complaint on Tuesday night that at around 8 pm, he was travelling to Digga village with his wife on a bike from his farm when the incident happened.

Also read: UP : Dalit sisters found hanging from tree ; family alleges rape, murder

Meghwal in his complaint said that he stopped near a grocery store and drank water from the pot kept outside the shop. "Four to five men standing at the shop first humiliated me with casteist remarks and then thrashed me with iron rods for drinking water from the pot which they claimed was for people from upper castes," he alleged, adding that they even fired a few shots.

Hearing his screams, his wife, along with a bystander intervened and saved Meghwal's life. He sustained injuries behind one of his ears and on other body parts and was taken to a hospital where police recorded his statement. A case was registered on the basis of the victim's complaint.