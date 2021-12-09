Dharamshala: Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Thursday expressed grief at the death of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.

According to the Indian Air Force, General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others aboard the IAF helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Dalai Lama said he is praying for the General and his companions aboard the helicopter. He further expressed his condolences towards the family members of all killed in the incident.

"I salute General Rawat's longstanding contribution to the service of the country", he further said.

The mortal remains of the General and 12 others involved in the accident were flown to New Delhi from Tamil Nadu's Sulur airbase on Thursday.

The only survivor of the crash, Captain Varun Singh, has been brought to Bangalore for further treatment and is reportedly in a critical condition.