Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday registered a decline in daily coronavirus infections, as the state reported 16,436 new cases and 60 fatalities, taking the tally to 38.60 lakh and toll to 39,197. The state on Wednesday had reported 20,505 fresh infections.

There were 44,819 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 36,72,744, a health bulletin said. Of the new cases, 6,640 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 27,570 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,48,800.While the positivity rate for the day stood at 11.31 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.36 per cent.

Of the 60 deaths, 14 are from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada, Mandya and Mysuru 5, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura and Haveri 3, Chamarajnagara, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir 2, followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,508, Mysuru 706, Shivamogga 701, Tumkuru 572, Uttara Kannada 567, Dharwad 535, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,43,065 cases, Mysuru 2,24,662 and Tumakuru 1,56,476. Cumulatively, a total of 6.23 crore samples have been tested, of which 1,45,204 were on Thursday alone.