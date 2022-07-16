Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two persons were badly thrashed and injured over a petty issue in the Kakra area under Sadar Bazar police station limits in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police officials, two youths Istekhar and Shabu were first kidnapped and beaten up badly by the four persons-- Sardar Raju, Kulwinder, Jeeta, and Sonu alias Sukhdev, over some minor issue. When the duo asked for water, both the victims were given urine. To satisfy their ego, the perpetrators also made a video of the incident and uploaded the same on social media.

Police have begun searching for the accused. Istekhar and Shabu, the residents of the Kakra area under ​​Sadar Bazar police station limits, had a minor dispute with four accused, at a farmhouse on July 8. After the incident, the accused kidnapped the duo and took them to a deserted place. They then thrashed Istekhar and Shabu mercilessly.

The duo sustained injuries. Superintendent of Police S Anand said that a case has been registered with Sadar Bazar police station. Besides, the hunt is on to trace the four accused.