Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has tightened its noose around former Samajwadi Party MLA Deepnarayan Singh Yadav. The Vigilance Department has registered an FIR against Yadav in a disproportionate asset (DA) case. Deep Narayan Singh is also stated to be close to Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav. An FIR was registered against Deep Narayan Singh in the DA case, the former MLA, was accused of amassing ill-gotten wealth while he was holding the post of an MLA.

Inspector Shambhu Tiwari of UP Vigilance Jhansi Unit said that an investigation has been going on in the disproportionate assets case against Deep Narayan Singh. "During the probe, it was detected that Deep Narayan Singh, while being a public servant, had made an income of more than Rs 14.30 crore from his legitimate sources. But, he spent two and a half times more than the known sources of his income that was over Rs 37.32 crore." "During the grilling of SP leader Deep Narayan Singh, he failed to give a satisfactory reply to Vigilance officials. Hence, a case was registered against him under Section 13(1)B and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amendment) Act 2018. Further investigation into the matter will be conducted by Kanpur unit of UP Vigilance," the inspector added.