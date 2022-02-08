New Delhi: Amid ongoing student protests for the reopening of colleges in the national capital, a student-activist belonging to Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student body of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), attempted self-immolation in Delhi University's North Campus today. Fellow students and police personnel on the sport immediately stopped the student and took him away for primary treatment.

Since Monday, protests are going on in both North and South campuses of Delhi University with demands to reopen the colleges closed amid the fresh Covid-19 wave. The Delhi government has already permitted institutions to reopen and resume classwork. The university administration, however, has said that the decision cannot be taken so soon as students from not just Delhi, but all parts of the country come to the capital for studies.

Read: DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session