Mumbai (Maharashtra) : A cylinder blast occurred on Tuesday morning in New Kalpana Chawl near Western Express Highway in Vileparle (E), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The official said that it was a level-1 cylinder blast that took place at 6 am on Tuesday.

Five people who sustained injuries have been admitted to the V N Desai Hospital and the condition of all of them is stable. The injured are Jayram Yadav, Hare Kumar Rai, Rakesh Kumar Rai, Arun Kumar Rai and Amar Rai.