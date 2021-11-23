Salem (Tamil Nadu): A tragic cylinder blast took place at a house left four dead and 14 critically injured at Karunkal Patti in Salem on Tuesday. The fire, that broke out at the residence of Ganesh residing at Paanthuranga Nathar Street, in turn, led to the demolition of five other houses.

A 10-year-old girl named Poojasri, who was buried in the debris, was recovered alive by the firefighter rescue team. The injured were admitted to a government hospital in Salem. Firefighters are trying to rescue couples Padmanaaban (49), his spouse Devi (36), and and their 18-year-old neighbour Karthik Ram, stuck amid the the demolished houses. The police officials are investigating this case.