Bhubaneswar: The Low-Pressure Area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a depression by the evening of May 7, and further into a Cyclonic Storm by the evening of May 8, officials said. The Meteorological department said that it is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and reach the West-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra-­Odisha coasts by May 10.

Disaster response teams on standby as Odisha braces for heavy rains:

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF, and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert to tackle any eventuality. Director-General of Fire Services SK Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been canceled.

