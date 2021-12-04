Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Jawad is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast. It is expected to move nearly northwards during the next 12 hrs, north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards Puri around 5th Dec noon as a Deep Depression.

According to the Metrological Department, the Cyclone is about 430 km south-southwest of Puri and the wind speed near the landfall area is likely to be around 75 km to 85 km per hour and gusting wind speed will reach 95 km per hour.

In particular, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts have been issued red warnings according to the regional meteorological centre.

As per reports, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Paradip in the last 12 hours has been 62 mm, while in Puri and Bhubaneswar it has been 40mm and 10mm.

By evening wind speeds are expected to rise in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Gajapati districts. The wind speed was reported to be between 80 and 95 per hour at present.

Odisha government on Friday announced the closing down of schools in as many as 19 districts in view of the cyclonic storm Jawad.