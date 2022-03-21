New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said that cyclone Asani is likely to bring heavy rains and strong winds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "In the next 12 hours, cyclone Asani is likely to bring heavy rains and will intensify into a cyclone." Briefing about the movement of this cyclone, which will be this year's first-ever cyclone, Jenamani highlighted that "Cyclone Asani is likely to move along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and south Bangladesh coast. But, the cyclone would not make a landfall in the Andaman Islands."

It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off the Andaman Islands towards the Myanmar coast during the next 48 hours" he said. To a query on any specific guidelines issued to contain the impact of Cyclone Asani, he said all specific warnings have been issued by the authorities concerned. Any activity such as sailing or fishing has already been halted in the region right from the Myanmar coast to Port Blair, which includes all the Islands there.

When being asked to comment whether this cyclone would have an impact on the temperature of north India and specifically New Delhi, he responded, "This will not have an impact on north India. But, if you talk about temperature, on Sunday New Delhi recorded a temperature of 38.3 degrees, which was very high. It's not unusual. Once in 5 or 10 years, 38-40 degrees temperature will be recorded towards the end of March. Last year on March 30, Delhi recorded 40 degrees."

"For the next five days, since the wind conditions are changing, a drop in temperature can be seen in New Delhi. Already, a drop of one degree was witnessed on Monday. So, our prediction is that Delhi's temperature will not cross 39 degrees in the next five days," says Jenamani.

