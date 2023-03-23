Hyderabad: Cyberabad police claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing personal data or information from scores of people across the country. Police probe revealed that after securing vital info from gullible people, they were putting data on sale.

The modus operandi of the cybercriminals was to send phishing link messages about SIM card changes, bank account KYC updation, and others. Upon clicking on those phishing links, the personal information of the phone user was stolen. So far, cyber fraudsters have stolen the data of 16.8 crore people, said sources.

Sources further revealed that scores of cases have been registered under the jurisdiction of three Police Commissionerates of Hyderabad. Cybercriminals were sending unsolicited messages to people to ensnare them. Police said that phishing links were sent in the garb of banks such as HDFC, SBI, and other PSU institutions for KYC updation or it was related to credit card offers.

The three Police Commissionerates in Hyderabad is in receipt of several complaints from people who became victim of cyber fraud. Now, police have busted a gang of cybercriminals.

"Till date, at least 16.8 crore people have become victims of cyber fraud by these criminals. The criminals had stolen data from across the country. Those who applied for insurance, and loans and invested in different financial instruments became the target of cybercriminals. Besides, the cybercriminals were involved in phishing of vital data related to IT, Defense as well as Indian Army," Stephen Ravindra, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police said.