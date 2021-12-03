Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police caught a group of fraudsters who cheated several innocent people in the name of SBI Call Center on Thursday. Led by CP Stephen Ravindra, the police arrested 14 accused and seized 30 mobile phones, 3 laptops and one car after the arrest.

The main accused, Farman Hussain, started this scam by creating a fake SBI call center in Delhi about a year ago. As informed by the police, the culprits procured the names and contact numbers of their potential targets from SBI Agents. They then called these SBI customers from a spoof calling app which would direct their call guised as a call from the official SBI Call Centre. The customers, thinking that they are getting a call from the authentic SBI, received and co-operated with whatever the fraudsters said. The culprits would ask the customers to share their account and card details as well as the OTP, and then rob them conveniently.

"This gang of scammers opened an SBI fake call centre in the Uttam Nagar area in Delhi. With the help of a spoofing app, they made calls to the customers. Consequently, the customers got calls from the original SBI customer care number - 18601801290. The fraudsters thus robbed crores of rupees from their accounts by asking them to share their details and OTPs. A total of 14 people have been arrested in this matter so far," informed Stephen Ravindra, Cyberabad CP.

Another case on the similar lines came to light wherein a gang of scammers led by the main accused Abhishek Mishra created several fake loan apps under the names Dhani Loan Bazar, the Loan India, Paisa loan hub, Mudra loan finance, etc. The customers who used these apps in the hopes of getting loans would fill in their personal details while logging in. The fraudsters would then call the customers saying that their loan is sanctioned, and that they would have to pay some 'minimal' charges for the procedure. As informed by the police officials, although the scam has come to light, the main accused has escaped while the search is ongoing.

